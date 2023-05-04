BMO Capital Markets Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMTNF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

