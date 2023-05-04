BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Down 2.9%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.70. 1,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 12.32%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

