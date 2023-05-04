BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 55,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.
