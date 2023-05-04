BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 55,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

