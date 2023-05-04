Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.00.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.8424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 9.63%. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

