BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,964,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

