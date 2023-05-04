Boston Partners Buys 24,927 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.44% of Marriott International worth $205,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.47. 312,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,415. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

