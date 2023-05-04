Boston Partners Buys 398,397 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.86% of Nexstar Media Group worth $323,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.63. 30,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,312. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

