Boston Partners Has $177.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,696 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.31% of Lam Research worth $177,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $509.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.61 and its 200-day moving average is $469.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

