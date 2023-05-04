Boston Partners Has $256.15 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Boston Partners raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.48% of Valvoline worth $256,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 160,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,107. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Further Reading

