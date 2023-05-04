Boston Partners Has $270.21 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $270,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 604,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 774.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,280. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

