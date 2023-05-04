Boston Partners Purchases 73,325 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.34% of Regency Centers worth $250,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

