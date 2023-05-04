Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $235,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 49,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

