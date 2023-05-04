Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.52% of NVR worth $224,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,137,086. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR traded down $42.16 on Thursday, reaching $5,852.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,505.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,968.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

