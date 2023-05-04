Boston Partners Sells 40,768 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,768 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.29% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $168,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.10. 384,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

