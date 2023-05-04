Boxed (BOXDQ) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boxed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1168 3507 49 2.70

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Boxed has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boxed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $23.00 billion -$175.65 million 4.81

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.23% -51.02% -10.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

