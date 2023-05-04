Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 12332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.52 million for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 50.66%. Research analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

