Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.19. 694,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,066. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $100.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

