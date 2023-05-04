BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading 15.7% Higher

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) traded up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05. 89,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 379,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BrightView Stock Up 15.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 129.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

