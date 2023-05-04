Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,182,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 855.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 293,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 263,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

