Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

