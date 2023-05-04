Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $152.19 and last traded at $151.85. Approximately 119,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 547,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.18.

The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

