Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $148.14

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About Alibaba Group

BABA opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

