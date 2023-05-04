Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price at $9.40

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 141.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

