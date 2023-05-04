Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 689.29

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.29 ($8.61).

Several research firms have recently commented on LRE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.87) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.81) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($9.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.50), for a total value of £534,630 ($667,953.52). In related news, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,444.05). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.50), for a total value of £534,630 ($667,953.52). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Stock Down 0.7 %

Lancashire Increases Dividend

LON LRE opened at GBX 610 ($7.62) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 362.60 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -120,000.00%.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.