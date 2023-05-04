Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 311,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,986. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

