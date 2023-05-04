Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

