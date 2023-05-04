BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.94

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.94 and traded as low as C$100.61. BRP shares last traded at C$102.31, with a volume of 127,313 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.20.

BRP Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.88.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.94 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 424.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 13.8962264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

