Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.70

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $15.10. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

