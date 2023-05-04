BTIG Research Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,600.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,445.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,279.99 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,239.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,064.03.

Insider Activity

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.