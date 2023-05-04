Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,715. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
