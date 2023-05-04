Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,715. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Builders FirstSource

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.