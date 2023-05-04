Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $105.00 at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 12.9 %

BLDR stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

