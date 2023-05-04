Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.
Bunge Stock Performance
NYSE BG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 591,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,417. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.