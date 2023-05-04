Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 591,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,417. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,061,000 after buying an additional 138,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

