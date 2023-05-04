Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,074.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($13.42) and last traded at GBX 1,061.51 ($13.26), with a volume of 234625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,046 ($13.07).

Burford Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 803.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60,000.00%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

