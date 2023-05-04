Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Purchases $914,500.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,827,042.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 173,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $636.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

