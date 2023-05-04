C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 864,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

