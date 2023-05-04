C2C Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.85.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,489. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

