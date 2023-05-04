C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. 2,307,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

