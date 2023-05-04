Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Trading 8.2% Higher

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. 22,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 199,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadrenal Therapeutics

In other Cadrenal Therapeutics news, Director John Raymond Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,902.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.