Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Holdings Increased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,947 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $37,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calavo Growers Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CVGW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 10,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $555.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

