Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Robert Gregg Stone III Purchases 1,000 Shares

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CATC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,581,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,645,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

