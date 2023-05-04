Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.
Camping World Trading Up 11.9 %
Shares of CWH stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99.
Institutional Trading of Camping World
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
