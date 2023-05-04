Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

