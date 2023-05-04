Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFPUF stock remained flat at $1.51 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.