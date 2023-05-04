Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor from C$35.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Canfor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:CFP traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.30. 95,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.07. Canfor has a one year low of C$18.42 and a one year high of C$28.08.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.755626 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

