Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.39.

CGC opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $624.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

