Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 71,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 129,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Further Reading

