Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$351,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.22 million during the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

