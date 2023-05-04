Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

