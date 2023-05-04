Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

