Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

