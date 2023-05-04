Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

